Amanda Seyfried Sings Meryl Streep’s ‘Mamma Mia’ Song in Incredible New Video That You’ve Gotta Watch

Credit: TikTok

Amanda Seyfried played the role of Sophie in the movie musical Mamma Mia back in 2008 and now she’s singing one of Meryl Streep‘s songs, nearly 20 years later.

Meryl played the role of Donna, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, and she got to perform the ABBA song “The Winner Takes It All” at the end of the film.

Amid renewed interest in a possible third movie, Amanda is performing “The Winner Takes It All” in a new video with social media stars Anthony Gargiula and Jonathan Tilkin.

Anthony posted the video for his nearly 5 million followers on TikTok and the video is already getting a ton of views!

“Singing ‘The Winner Takes It All’ with the incredible Amanda Seyfried. Living our Mamma Mia dreams,” he captioned the video.

The video also comes amid Amanda‘s Oscar campaign for You Can See Everything. She finally has broken her silence on appearing in the film.

It was just announced that Amanda will be making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in December and we can’t wait to see what she does on the show.

Later this month, she is lending her voice to the Netflix animated movie Steps, and more importantly, with ties to NBC, Amanda will reprise her role as Sam in the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series, which is a sequel to the first two Ted movies.

The forthcoming animated series will debut on December 17th on Peacock, just 12 days after Amanda hosts SNL.

Posted To:Amanda Seyfried Anthony Gargiula Jonathan Tilkin Mamma Mia