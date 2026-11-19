‘American Idol’ Is Getting ‘Major Changes’ for Season 25: An Iconic Round Eliminated, More Live Shows, & Other Updates Revealed

Credit: ABC

American Idol is returning for season 25 in 2027 and there are some “major changes” coming to the show.

Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick told Deadline in a new interview that the new updates mark “a major departure, major changes coming.”

So, what’s new?

American Idol is eliminating Hollywood Week

The iconic words after a successful audition on American Idol were always, “You’re going to Hollywood!”

Well, no one is going anymore as the show is not even filming in Los Angeles anymore. Live shows will be filmed in Georgia and the “Hollywood Week” round is being eliminated from the show.

Instead, there will be three audition episodes this season, followed by two Hawaii round episodes, and then the live shows will begin with the sixth episode of the season.

Live shows will begin earlier than ever!

“The auditions and the live shows are the bread and butter for this show and the process of a Hollywood Week is really a culling process that we were televising,” Michaels Wolflick told Deadline. “Going to America’s Vote is what this show is about. Hollywood was a metaphor.”

Less golden tickets

Historically, American Idol judges have given out between 100 and 200 golden tickets during the auditions and then the competition would be narrowed down during multiple rounds in Hollywood Week.

For season 25, the judges will only hand out 25 golden tickets, with those contestants sent directly to the Hawaii round filmed at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. They will all get to perform for America’s vote.

This season also brings a new path to the live shows: judges will give each hopeful a yes, no or callback, and those called back will sing again for the judges’ final decision.

America’s golden ticket

ABC revealed that America will get to hand out a golden ticket. Three standout hopefuls who did not receive one of the 25 judge-awarded tickets will be featured on social media, and fans will vote for the hopeful they want to send through to Hawaii.

Voting is open now through November 25 on the show’s Facebook , Instagram and TikTok pages.

Posted To:ABC American Idol Carrie Underwood Lionel Richie Luke Bryan Ryan Seacrest Television