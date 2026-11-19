Andrew Rannells Says Kevin Spacey Asked Him on a Date After Backstage Encounter, Reveals Who Told Him to ‘Stay Away From That Man’

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Andrew Rannells is opening up about his backstage encounter with Kevin Spacey while he was starring in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon back in 2011.

Andrew got his big break while starring in the Tony-winning musical and he says that celebs would come backstage all the time. One night, he was cramped inside his tiny dressing room with Kevin, Goldie Hawn, and the late director Joel Schumacher.

During an appearance on the Downside with Gianmarco Soresi podcast this week, Andrew shared his Kevin story for the first time.

Andrew said, “I’ve never told this story before. He asked me on a date once. He sent me a letter to The Book of Mormon. Handwritten.”

“He had come to see the show and he came backstage. You know, there were always like a lot of really fun people there, but like sometimes they would bring them up into our dressing rooms, but like with no notice. So after the show, we’re getting changed. There’s a knock on my door. It was Goldie Hawn, Kevin Spacey, and Joel Schumacher,” he said. “They were not together, but they all walked up together. So then we were all crammed in my dressing room.”

“Kevin Spacey was sort of rubbing my neck a little bit as we were standing there and Joel Schumacher, who was very close to me, he said, ‘Stay away from that man.’ And Kevin was like, ‘hey, come on, come on.’ And then like a week later, I got a handwritten letter from him asking me on a date,” Andrew said.

Andrew decided to not respond to the letter.

Joel worked with Kevin on the 1996 movie A Time to Kill.

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Posted To:Andrew Rannells Joel Schumacher Kevin Spacey The Book of Mormon