Are Katie & Victor from ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Dating? Finalists Reveal Where They Stand After Finale

Credit: NBC

Katie Fites and Victor Vollbrechthausen had a flirty relationship while competing against each other on The Traitors: New Blood.

During their time on the show, they were both faithfuls at first, until she was recruited as a new traitor early on.

Throughout the season, they expressed interest in each other during confessionals, and she even said she had no problem flirting with him to try to keep him off of scent of being a traitor.

Both Katie and Victor made it to the finale, but were banished at the “Fire of Truth.”

After the winner was revealed, host Alan Cumming asked Katie if there was a “possible date on the cards” for her and Victor, which she replied there was “no date” for him. This led him to plead, “I earned it.”

In a new joint interview, Katie and Victor revealed if they really did go on a date after filming the show.

“We have gone on that date. After incessant begging, let the kids back home know that persistence works,” Katie told Entertainment Weekly.

Victor added, “Yeah. If hunting Traitors was hard, convincing her to let me take her out, that was definitely… I think I’m prouder of that. But yeah, we did. We finally got that date.”

So, how was the date?

Katie said, “It was great,” while Victor shared, “It was. It was fun. It was fun to get to know each other outside of her trying to murder me, me trying not to get murdered. It was nice to take a moment just for us.”

The duo shared that there was one major rule for their date: “We can’t talk about The Traitors,” which he noted was “very nice.”

They also revealed if there will be a second date.

“We’ll see,” Katie said, with Victor adding, “Let’s see. Listen, man, it’s gonna… I don’t know. Getting that first one was an uphill battle, but I think there could be.”

Katie adds, “I think there could be. But we’ll see. Gonna have to keep persisting.”

Since they are both currently living in separate places, they were asked how that would work if they were to date more.

“I really wanna move to New York. Not for Victor,” Katie shared with a laugh. “I’m just kidding. But maybe fate will align. Hopefully I’ll get here and then we’ll see. We’ve been through harder things.”

“We have been. We have. And if we made it out of Scotland and we still like each other, I think the real world, that’ll be a cakewalk,” Victor said.

If you missed it, The Traitors: New Blood has already been renewed for a second season!

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