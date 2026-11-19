Ashton Kutcher Could Become a Billionaire Thanks to His Investment in AI Company Anthropic

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Ashton Kutcher could be on his way to becoming a billionaire thanks to a major investment in AI.

The 48-year-old That ’70s Show actor and entrepreneur is poised to benefit from the stock market debut of Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, on Thursday (November 19).

The company priced its initial public offering at $83 per share on Wednesday (November 18), ahead of its planned Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT.

According to Bloomberg, Sound Ventures, the venture capital firm Ashton co-founded with music manager Guy Oseary, has invested approximately $435 million in Anthropic over the years.

That investment was estimated to be worth about $7 billion based on Anthropic’s earlier $1.4 trillion target valuation. The company ultimately priced its IPO at a $1.5 trillion valuation, with Reuters reporting that it could reach $1.9 trillion when shares begin trading Thursday.

How much money could Ashton Kutcher make from Anthropic?

While the reported figures are enormous, Ashton isn’t personally receiving $7 billion.

Sound Ventures manages investments on behalf of outside investors, meaning the money belongs to the firm’s funds and investors rather than exclusively to Ashton and Guy.

His individual financial stake and potential profits have not been publicly disclosed, so it remains unclear whether the investment will officially make him a billionaire.

The firm first invested $35 million in Anthropic in 2023 and subsequently committed another $400 million. Its stake represents approximately 0.5% of the AI company, according to TechCrunch.

Ashton also has a history of investing in successful technology companies, including Uber, Airbnb and Spotify.

He co-founded A-Grade Investments in 2010 before launching Sound Ventures with Guy in 2015. Earlier this year, Ashton stepped away from his partner role at Sound Ventures but remained involved as a senior adviser while pursuing a new venture capital firm.

The actor, who is married to Mila Kunis, has continued to work in Hollywood alongside his business ventures, including his role in the FX series The Beauty.

Find out who are the richest stars from Ashton‘s show, Two and a Half Men.

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