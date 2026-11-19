Bella Hadid & New Boyfriend Nathan Lacy Share Sweet Kisses During Romantic Aspen Shopping Date

Credit: Instagram: @bellahadid

Bella Hadid and her new boyfriend Nathan Lacy are showing off their romance during a PDA-filled outing!

The 30-year-old supermodel was photographed sharing kisses with Nathan during a shopping trip on Tuesday (November 17) in Aspen, Col.

The couple, who recently appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram, looked loved-up as they explored vintage stores in the mountain town.

According to TMZ, Bella and Nathan were photographed kissing on the sidewalk, holding hands and cuddling up to each other throughout their outing.

The pair also brought along a golden retriever for their shopping trip!

Bella Hadid & Nathan Lacy Show PDA During Aspen Date

Bella bundled up for the chilly weather in a denim jacket, matching jeans, a white sweater and black boots.

She completed her outfit with a white knit beanie, sunglasses and a handbag, while styling her blonde hair in two braids.

Nathan, who works in construction in Colorado, wore a cream-colored jacket over a plaid shirt, along with dark pants and sneakers.

At one point, Bella rested her head on Nathan‘s shoulder as they walked through town. The couple also stopped to share several kisses during their afternoon together.

The outing comes just over a week after Bella appeared to make their relationship Instagram official.

On November 10, the model shared photos of herself getting cozy with Nathan while attending a Colorado Avalanche hockey game.

In one picture, Nathan could be seen playfully biting Bella‘s chin as she made a kissing face, while other photos showed the two cuddling in their seats.

The pair were first linked earlier this year, although reports at the time suggested they were just friends.

Nathan comes from a family with longstanding ties to Crested Butte, Colorado, where he works in the family construction business.

Bella was previously in a relationship with professional equestrian Adan Banuelos.

Posted To:Bella Hadid Candid Photos Nathan Lacy