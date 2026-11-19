Brittany Snow Confirms Engagement to Hunter Moreno!

Credit: Getty

It’s official – Brittany Snow is engaged!

While appearing on the Thursday (November 19) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote season two of The Hunting Wives, the 40-year-old actress officially confirmed that she is engaged to Hunter Moreno.

During the episode, Drew directly asked Brittany, “Are you recently engaged?”

“You know what? For the first time, I’m gonna tell you, I’m gonna tell you. Yes, we’re engaged, yeah,” Brittany responded. “I haven’t said it before. It’s okay. It’s not that big of a secret. I mean, like, who cares?”

The Pitch Perfect actress went on to gush that the photographer and creative director is “the best” and revealed that they started during the first season of The Hunting Wives, which filmed in 2024.

Brittany then credited co-star Malin Akerman for showing support for Hunter early on in their relationship.

“I was, like, not sure, and Malin was one of the people that convinced me,” she said.

Malin, 48, chimed in, “We all met him. We got to be, like, the first ones to judge him. And the second I met him, I was like, ‘Oh, Brittany, he’s the one.’ His smile right away. It’s just, you know, when you meet a person, and you can just feel their energy? Like, ‘This is the right energy for you.’”

Just like how Malin and Brittany have bonded off-camera, Malin said that her husband Jack Donnelly and Hunter are “so close too.”

“We call them all ‘The Hunting Husbands,’ all of the husbands or boyfriends, whatever, all get along,” she added.

How long have Brittany and Hunter been together?

It looks like Brittany and Hunter have been together for over two years. The first time we have pictures of them was from back in October 2024 when they were seen kissing in New York City.

If you were unaware, the John Tucker Must Die actress and her ex husband Tyler Stanaland announced that they were separating after two years of marriage in September 2022. Brittany filed for divorce in January 2023, and they reached a settlement later that year.

The sparked engagement rumors in 2025

Fans first started to suspect that Brittany and Hunter were engaged in November 2025 when a red carpet video surfaced that showed her The Beast in Me co-star Claire Danes apparently saying, “You’re engaged? When did that happen?”

Congrats to the couple!! See all of the stars that also recently got engaged.

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