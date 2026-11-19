Brooks Nader Officially Joins ‘Playmates’ Movie, Weeks After She Was Seen in Bunny Costume on Set

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It’s official – Brooks Nader will be appearing in the Playmates movie!

Variety announced on Thursday (November 19) that the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated model and Baywatch actress is the latest addition to the cast of Searchlight movie.

What is Playmates about?

The upcoming movie centers on Elle, “a thirteen-year-old know-it-all who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home, meets Anna, one of seven hopefuls vying to be Playmate of the Month. The two form an unlikely friendship and try to help each other get what the other wants most, a magazine cover and a boy.”

Playmates is inspired by writer/director Lorraine Nicholson‘s own experiences at the Playboy mansion during her childhood.

Who stars in Playmates?

Brooks joins previously announced cast members Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel, Indiana Elle, and Anna Van Patten.

Indiana will be playing Elle while Lily-Rose will be playing Anna. Bill will be portraying Playboy founder Hugh Hefner with Jessica playing his wife.

Details on Brooks‘ character are being kept under wraps.

Brooks has already been seen on set

Earlier this month, Brooks first sparked rumors that she would be appearing in Playmates when she was spotted on set in Los Angeles while wearing the iconic Bunny costume.

The movie is already facing controversy

Last month, Hugh‘s wife Crystal Hefner publicly shared a DM sent to Jessica pleading with her to drop out of the movie.

She wrote, “Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s “wife” if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playboy world. I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in that relationship. Many other women have come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation as well. There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors. I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia.”

Crystal was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017. If you didn’t know, Hugh was married three times throughout his life. He was married to Millie Williams from 1949 to 1959, to Kimberley Conrad from 1989 to 2010, and then to Crystal.

If you don’t know, Crystal has now remarried.

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