Bruno Mars Announces Dad Peter Hernandez Has Died at Age 74: ‘I Will Miss Him Everyday Until We Meet Again’

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Bruno Mars is mourning a terrible loss.

On Thursday (November 19), the 41-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer announced that his father Peter Hernandez has died at the age of 74.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Bruno, whose real name is also Peter, began on Instagram. “If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”

“He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me,” he continued. “In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

Along with his message, Bruno shared a black-and-white photo of himself hugging his father in a hospital. The “I Just Might” singer also shared several photos of his father as a young man from throughout the years.

Peter was married to Bruno‘s mother Bernadette, who sadly passed in 2013.

Our thoughts are with Bruno Mars during this difficult time. RIP.

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