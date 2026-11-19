Carter Gregory & Casmigos Kick Off Holiday Season with Margs & Margs Party in NYC!

Credit: Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Carter Gregory is serving up drinks this holiday season!

The 32-year-old music executive and content creator hosted Casmigos’ Margs & Margs Holiday Celebration on Tuesday evening (November 17) held at Keepers in New York City.

The event paired two crowd favorites – Casamigos margaritas and the margherita pizza – to help bring friends together for some fun ahead of one of the busiest times of the year.

45 45 Brittany Sky

Carter brought his signature hosting style and love of gathering friends to the celebration as they sipped on signature margaritas and snacked on pizza as they listened to DJ Brittany Sky perform.

45 Brianna LaPaglia 45 Broderick Hunter 45 Kaitlin Reagan

Among the creators and cultural tastemakers at the event were influencer Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry, model and actor Broderick Hunter, and TikToker Kaitlin Reagan.

Over the summer, Carter was one of the many famous guests at Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns‘ star-studded Malibu wedding!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos from the Margs & Margs party…

Posted To:Brianna LaPaglia Brittany Sky Broderick Hunter Carter Gregory Event Photos Kaitlin Reagan