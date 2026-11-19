Channing Tatum & Gemma Chan Premiere Their New Thriller ‘Josephine’ in L.A.

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Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan are stepping out for the premiere of their new movie!

The co-stars were joined by on-screen daughter Mason Reeves at the premiere of their thriller-drama film Josephine on Wednesday evening (November 18) held at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast member Syra McCarthy was also in attendance along with Beth de Araújo, who wrote, directed, and produced the film.

What is Josephine about?

Based on writer/director/producer Beth de Araújo’s own lived experiences, Josephine follows the psychological fallout after eight-year-old Josephine (Reeves) witnesses a crime in Golden Gate Park. As she acts out, her parents (Tatum and Chan) struggle with helping their daughter cope, while facing their own fears around the topic and how to address it with their child.

When will Josephine be released?

Josephine is going to be released in select theaters on November 20 and nationwide on December 4. In addition to starring in the film, Channing and Gemma are among the producers on the project.

Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Channing Tatum Event Photos Geema Chan Josephine Mason Reeves Syra McCarthy