Chris Brown Agrees to Pay Ex Diamond Brown $12,000 a Month in Child Support Amid Custody Battle

Credit: Getty

Chris Brown has reached a temporary child support agreement with his ex Diamond Brown amid their ongoing custody dispute.

The 37-year-old singer has agreed to increase his monthly payments to $12,000 for their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, according to newly filed court documents.

The agreement, reached on Wednesday (November 18), also includes additional payments to Diamond for retroactive child support and legal expenses.

According to People, both parties have agreed to the temporary arrangement ahead of an upcoming settlement conference.

How much child support will Chris Brown pay Diamond Brown?

Under the new agreement, Chris will pay Diamond $12,000 per month in child support, an increase from the approximately $7,000 he had reportedly been paying.

He will also continue providing non-cash support under their existing arrangement, reportedly including housing and vehicle expenses.

Additionally, Chris has agreed to make a $25,000 lump-sum payment within one week to cover retroactive child support dating back to July.

He will also advance $55,000 toward Diamond‘s legal fees and expenses.

The arrangement is temporary, with both parties expected to participate in a voluntary settlement conference in hopes of resolving their remaining disputes.

What happened in Chris Brown & Diamond Brown’s custody battle?

The former couple has been involved in a legal dispute over custody and financial support for Lovely.

Earlier this year, Diamond requested an increase in child support, reportedly seeking approximately $45,000 per month.

She argued that Chris had substantial financial resources and was providing greater financial support to the mothers of his other children.

In June, Chris filed court documents requesting joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, after Diamond reportedly sought primary custody with visitation rights for the singer.

The custody dispute has also involved allegations from Diamond that Chris attempted to interfere with her relationship with another man. His attorney previously denied those allegations.

The new child support agreement does not establish that the couple has resolved their custody disagreements, and a final settlement has not been announced.

Along with Lovely, Chris is also father to daughter Royalty Brown, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, and son Aeko Brown, whom he shares with Ammika Harris.

He also welcomed his fourth child, a baby boy, with Jada Wallace earlier this year.

Posted To:Ammika Harris Chris Brown Diamond Brown Jada Wallace Legal Music Nia Guzman