Christine Quinn Reveals Where She Stands With Chrishell Stause After Years-Long ‘Selling Sunset’ Feud

Credit: Getty

Christine Quinn is opening up about her longtime feud with Chrishell Stause ahead of her highly anticipated return to Selling Sunset.

The 38-year-old reality star is returning to the Netflix series for Season 10 after four years away, but Chrishell, 45, won’t be joining her after announcing her departure from the show.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Christine reflected on their rocky relationship and revealed whether she’d ever be willing to work with her former co-star again.

“I personally never had a problem with Chrishell,” she told the outlet, insisting that she doesn’t hold grudges.

Christine explained that she felt comfortable being around Chrishell despite their disagreements and would have been willing to continue filming together.

However, she suggested that her former co-star might not feel the same way.

“Would it be comfortable? Probably not for her. But I’d be OK with that,” she said.

Could Christine Quinn & Chrishell Stause reconcile?

While Christine says she’s open to working with Chrishell again, the two have not publicly confirmed that they’ve reconciled.

Their feud was a major storyline throughout the early seasons of Selling Sunset, with both women making accusations against each other before Christine left the series following Season 5 in 2022.

In October 2025, Chrishell revealed that they were no longer speaking during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Do Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn speak anymore? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/3i0Niv4yTi — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) October 31, 2025

At the time, she explained that she hadn’t spent any meaningful time with Christine since they stopped filming together, although they had briefly seen each other at the same party.

Despite their history, Christine expressed sympathy for Chrishell following her recent split from G Flip, noting that she could relate to the difficulties of ending a relationship after going through her own divorce from Christian Dumontet.

“I wish her all the best,” she said.

Interestingly, in a separate portion of her Us Weekly cover interview, Christine also maintained that she’d been right about Chrishell during their past disagreements, suggesting that she hasn’t completely changed her perspective on their history.

Selling Sunset Season 10 premieres December 4 on Netflix, with Christine and Heather Rae El Moussa returning to the cast.

Watch the new trailer and find out which stars are returning for Season 10.

Posted To:Chrishell Stause Christian Dumontet Christine Quinn G Flip Netflix Selling Sunset Television