David Corenswet & Isabel May Buddy Up for ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Screening in L.A.

Credit: Getty

David Corenswet and Isabel May are hard at work promoting their new movie!

The two co-stars posed for photos together as they arrived at a special screening of their new movie Mr. Irrelevant on Wednesday evening (November 18) held at the Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles.

Joining David, 33, and Isabel, 25, at the screening was Jonathan Levine, who directed the the picture.

Following the screening, the trio took part in a Q&A where they chatted about the making of the movie.

What is Mr Irrelevant about?

Mr. Irrelevant is the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants. A true underdog, Tuggle defied expectations on the field and off for his then first-year head coach, Bill Parcells, his newfound love, and his team, proving that remarkable hope and perseverance can transcend even the greatest challenges.

Isabel plays David‘s on-screen love interest.

Who else stars in the new movie?

Alongside David and Isabel, the movie also stars Michael Shannon as Coach Bill Parcells plus David Krumholtz, Tuwaine Barrett, Thaddeus LaGrone, Alexander England, Spencer House, and Tandi Wright.

When does Mr. Irrelevant come out?

Mr. Irrelevant will be released in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25.

Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos from the screening…

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