‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Larry Poindexter Dies at 66 After Being Struck by a Car

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Larry Poindexter, a veteran actor, has tragically passed away at the age of 66.

He apparently passed away after being hit by a car on Friday (November 13) in Studio City, Calif. He was picking up dinner when the accident happened. He passed on Wednesday (November 18) while in the hospital.

How Did Larry Poindexter Die?

It is said that he was waiting to have surgery on the day he passed for broken ribs, Deadline reports.

His rep said that his injuries were not believed to be fatal.

“They did not diagnose this as anything serious. They put him in the hospital for observation and to repair some broken bones and then he passed away,” his agent, Harry Gold, told NBC News.

Larry had several notable credits to his name over the years, including roles on S.W.A.T., Days of Our Lives and JAG. He appeared in 30 episodes of DOOL over the years, and also appeared on General Hospital as well.

He also was a series regular on the MTV television show The Hard Times of RJ Berger.

He was married to casting director Carol Kritzer, and they had two sons together.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time. RIP.

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