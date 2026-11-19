Donald Trump Reacts to Elon Musk Saying ‘I’m Not MAGA’

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Donald Trump is addressing Elon Musk‘s recent comments about MAGA.

On Wednesday (November 18), the 55-year-old Tesla boss appeared during The New York Times DealBook Summit where he confessed that he felt “pretty foolish about having spent so much money” to boost Republicans in the midterm elections “and not seeing much for it.”

Elon spent over $474 million on the midterms, during which Republicans lost both the House and the Senate to Democrats.

He also said that he’s not a member of the 80-year-old president’s MAGA movement.

“I’m not MAGA,” Elon insisted. “I’m not sure what MAGA means … if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

The following day, Trump was asked to share his reaction to Elon‘s comments during an interview with NBC News.

“He’s a friend of mine,” Trump said. “What can I tell you? I mean, you have to ask — there are lots of definitions out there. MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don’t do very well.”

“But Elon is — Elon’s got very good intentions,” he continued. “I mean, he was with me the whole — he traveled with me.”

Elon spent over $250 million to reelect Trump in 2024 and was a prominent figure throughout the majority of the 2024 Presidential Election. The SpaceX CEO was then a key member in Trump‘s White House during his first year back in office. He spearheaded mass firings and dissolved the U.S. Agency for International Development while serving as the head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

He left his role with DOGE in May 2025 and then started to publicly criticize Trump. After weeks of publicly feuding, the two eventually mended their friendship.

If you didn’t see, Trump had a shockingly blunt response when asked about the mass nationwide outages.

Posted To:Donald Trump Elon Musk MAGA Politics