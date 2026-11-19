‘DWTS’ 2026 Finale Songs & Dances, Revealed (Including a Freestyle to the Iconic ‘Singin’ in the Rain/Umbrella’ Mashup)

Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

The songs and dances being performed at the Dancing with the Stars finale have officially been revealed!

Season 35’s final episode is set to air on Tuesday (November 24) at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The finalists are Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

The Finale Will Feature the Contestants Doing 2 Solo Dances

Each remaining contestant will do a freestyle dance, as well as a “judges’ choice” dance. The judges’ choice dance is where they choose a style they haven’t seen from a contestant yet.

What Songs & Dances Are Being Performed on Finale Night on DWTS?

Scroll down to see…

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Freestyle: “Like a Prayer” and “Music” by Madonna

Judges’ Choice: Quickstep to “Sing Sing Sing” by Louis Prima

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Freestyle: “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly and “Umbrella” by Rihanna

Judges’ Choice: Viennese Waltz to “Willing and Able” by Noah Kahan

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Freestyle: “Numb” by Linkin Park

Judges’ Choice: Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar feat. Lucenzo

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Freestyle: “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe and the Irish folk songs “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill”

Judges’ Choice: Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color Tango

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Freestyle: “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland

Judges’ Choice: Salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by Hugel and Solto (FR)

The Finale Episode Will Air Live Across America for the First Time

Fans who watch from other timezones in America will finally be able to see the finale live!

During the semi-finals, Alfonso Ribeiro announced: “For the first time ever, we will be live across the country on ABC and Disney+. That means viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones can vote when they watch live at 8:00 Eastern, 5:00 Pacific.”

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television