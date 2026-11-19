Fiona the Hippo Passes Away at Age 9 After Swallowing Hat at Cincinnati Zoo

Credit: Instagram: @cincinnatizoo

Fiona the Hippo, the beloved Cincinnati Zoo animal who became an internet sensation after her premature birth, has sadly passed away at age 9.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced the heartbreaking news on Thursday (November 19) in Cincinnati, Ohio, revealing that Fiona experienced a medical emergency after swallowing a hat that accidentally entered her enclosure last week.

The zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams had been working around the clock to help her pass the object, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it,” the zoo wrote in a statement on Instagram.

What happened to Fiona the Hippo?

According to the zoo, Fiona swallowed a knit hat on November 8 after it accidentally landed in her habitat.

The Associated Press previously reported that a visitor tossed the hat into the air, where it was caught by a ceiling fan and propelled through a small opening into the enclosure. Zoo officials described the incident as an accident.

Fiona initially showed no symptoms, but her appetite eventually decreased according to the zoo, prompting the veterinary team to begin additional examinations and treatment.

Veterinarians performed ultrasounds and a colonoscopy in an attempt to locate the object. They also tried using a vibration plate borrowed from a horse farm to help move the hat through her digestive system.

However, specialists had advised that surgery was not a viable option for an adult hippopotamus.

The zoo confirmed Thursday that Fiona experienced a medical emergency and did not recover despite additional supportive care.

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her,” the zoo shared.

The zoo also requested privacy for the keepers and veterinary staff who cared for Fiona, acknowledging how devastating the loss has been for the team.

“Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time,” the zoo wrote.

Why was Fiona the Hippo so famous?

Fiona became an international celebrity after being born six weeks prematurely on January 24, 2017.

Weighing just 29 pounds at birth, she was too small to stand or nurse from her mother, Bibi, and required intensive around-the-clock care.

Her remarkable survival captured the attention of millions, with the Cincinnati Zoo regularly sharing updates about her recovery, milestones and playful personality.

Over the years, Fiona became one of the zoo’s most recognizable residents, inspiring merchandise, books and a devoted online following.

She would have celebrated her 10th birthday in January 2027.

Posted To:Animals Cincinnati Zoo Fiona The Hippo RIP