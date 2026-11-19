Gemma Chan Reveals If She Would Play a Bond Girl After Robert Pattinson’s Casting is Announced

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Gemma Chan is reacting to fan-castings of her as a Bond girl!

The 43-year-old British actress is no stranger to action movie roles, after previously starring in Captain Marvel, Eternals, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Following the news of Robert Pattinson being announced as the next actor to take on the iconic role of James Bond, Gemma was asked about the possibility of playing a Bond girl.

Would Gemma Chan play a Bond girl?

“I’m flattered, and absolutely I would,” Gemma told Variety. “It’s an iconic franchise, and I’m very excited that things are moving forward with it now.”

She also said she would be interested in playing a villain as well!

If you didn’t know, Gemma already has ties to the Bond franchise. She previously played the part of Dr Selina Tan in the video game, “007 First Light.”

Bond girls of the past have included Jane Seymour, Ursula Andress, Halle Berry, Olga Kurylenko, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, and Gemma‘s Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh.

Speaking of Crazy Rich Asians, a sequel series is currently in the works at HBO, with four stars already confirmed to reprise their roles.

Gemma was notably left off of that list, which was a surprise to fans who have been hoping to continue her character’s story after the end of the movie.

Find out what Gemma had to say about whether or not she’ll return for the TV show!

Posted To:Gemma Chan James Bond Movies