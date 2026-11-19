‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Leaving Netflix, Relocating to Hulu

Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the 2016 revival of the hit series Gilmore Girls, is leaving Netflix in a few days.

The four-part limited series debuted on Netflix on November 25, 2016. Set nearly a decade after the finale of the original series, the revival follows Lorelai, Rory and Emily Gilmore through four seasons of change.

The Gilmore Girls Spinoff Will Be Removed From Netflix in 5 Days

Netflix will officially be removing it on November 24, 2026.

Are you worried you won’t have time to binge-watch the show before it leaves the streamer? Well, we now know where you’ll be able to watch it next!

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Will Debut on Hulu Next Week!

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will be live on Hulu beginning on November 25, 2026, Deadline reports!

All 7 seasons of Gilmore Girls are also available to stream on Hulu right now.

If you are not aware, the prevailing fan favorite TV series ran from 2000-2007 and was a big success at the time.

Since it wrapped up, it has continued to maintain relevance as many stream it over and over. It is considered a “comfort watch” by many, and many new generations are being introduced to the show as well.

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