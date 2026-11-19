Hallmark Channel Stars Join Lacey Chabert & ‘Holiday Ever After’ Cast at Disney World for World Premiere (Photos)

Credit: Getty

Hallmark Channel celebrated one of its biggest movies yet, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, with a red carpet premiere at Disney World this week!

In addition to Lacey Chabert and the cast of the film, some fan-favorite Hallmark actors stepped out to support the new film and celebrate their own movies that are coming soon.

We have all the photos of stars like Lacey, Hunter King, Daniella Monet, Taylor Cole, Charles Michael Davis, Steve Lund, and more at the event!

What is Holiday Ever After about?

Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in the Cinderella Wishing Well just might turn their rivalry into romance.

The ensemble cast also features Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, Justin Bruening, Levi Sternshein, and Asher Alexander. There’s also a cameo from Disney legend Jodi Benosn!

Lacey Chabert

Lacey wore a unreleased Belle gown from the 2027 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection by Allure Bridals, set to make its debut early next year.

She plays Lindsey in the new movie.

Travis Van Winkle

Travis Van Winkle stars as Philip in Holiday Ever After, airing on November 28.

Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano stars as Lindsey’s sister Nicole in Holiday Ever After, airing on November 28.

Richard Kind

Richard Kind stars as Lindsey’s dad Alan in Holiday Ever After, airing on November 28.

Bryce Durfee and his wife Amber Rood

Bryce Durfee stars as Philip’s brother Sam in Holiday Ever After, airing on November 28.

Asher Alexander

Asher Alexander stars as Philip’s nephew Jay in Holiday Ever After, airing on November 28.

Taegen Burns and Levi Sternshein

Taegen Burns stars as Lindsey’s niece Kiera and Levi Sternshein plays her love interest in Holiday Ever After, airing on November 28.

Justin Bruening

Justin Bruening stars as Lindsey’s co-worker Derek in Holiday Ever After, airing on November 28.

Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson makes a cameo appearance in the movie. She’s the original voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Executive producer Jennifer Aspen

Writer and director Ryan Landels

Hunter King

Hunter King will be seen in Eight Nights for Love, airing on November 29.

Daniella Monet

Daniella Monet will be seen in The Christmas Eve Feast, airing on November 27.

Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis

Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis are starring in Our Holiday Playbook, airing on November 20.

Steve Lund

Steve Lund will be seen in Miles to Christmas, airing on Sunday, November 29.

We have so many more photos from inside the premiere. Keep scrolling to see them all!

Posted To:Asher Alexander Bryce Durfee Charles Michael Davis Christy Carlson Romano daniella monet Disney World Event Photos Hallmark Channel Hunter King Jodi Benson Justin Bruening Lacey Chabert Levi Sternshein Richard Kind Steve Lund Taegen Burns Taylor Cole Travis Van Winkle