Hallmark’s Hunter King Supports Filmmaker Husband Chris Copier at Premiere of ‘Holiday Ever After’ at Disney World

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Hunter King and husband Chris Copier are a power couple in the Hallmark Channel world – her in front of the camera and him behind-the-scenes!

The 33-year-old actress was in attendance to support Chris at the premiere of his new movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, on Wednesday (November 18) at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Chris worked as the First Assistant Director on the Hallmark movie, spending several months at Disney World to prep for the shoot and work side-by-side with Director Ryan Landels while filming.

Hunter King has a new Hallmark movie airing just one day after Holiday Ever After!

Holiday Ever After premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 28 and Hunter‘s new movie, Eight Nights for Love, debuts on the network on Sunday, November 29.

Hunter stars in Hallmark’s new Hanukkah movie airing during the holiday season.

SYNOPSIS: Hannah (King), who works for a large auction house in New York City, is excited for her best friend Ethan (Dan Jeannotte) to return home for a visit during Hannukah and is looking forward to some much needed time off from work. That plan is short lived when Ethan shares the news that he’s convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica with the condition that Hannah handles the sale. Complicating her holiday further, she meets the mysterious Pearl (Felicia Shulman), who gifts her with an antique menorah that is anything but ordinary as it takes her back to a different time of her life each night of Hanukkah, with Pearl as her guide. This front row seat past moments – including some that involve Ethan – leads Hannah to reflect, break out of her comfort zone and overcome her fear of failure. Thanks to her trips through the past, and as she and Ethan spend time together in the present Hannah realizes she has feelings for him she never acknowledged. Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life – and love – that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember.

Hunter King joined other Hallmark stars at the premiere!

Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle lead the cast of Holiday Ever After and all of the stars from the film were at the premiere.

Hallmark also invited some more stars who have movies airing over the next couple weeks. We have photos of everyone who attended!

Posted To:Chris Copier Event Photos Hallmark Channel Hunter King