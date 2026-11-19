Here’s How Tucker Wetmore Reacted to Ella Langley Romance Rumors at CMA Awards 2026

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Tucker Wetmore and Ella Langley are a rumored couple, but they’re not confirming anything just yet.

Both of the country singers were at the 2026 CMA Awards, where they both performed, on Wednesday night (November 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

While on the red carpet, Tucker was asked about being linked to Ella and he remained coy in his response.

Tucker Wetmore was asked about Ella Langley in a sneaky way

A reporter for People asked Tucker if he was rooting for a “certain brunette” at the CMAs. Clearly, the reporter was referring to Ella, but he decided to avoid mentioning her.

“Zach Top or Stephen Wilson Jr,” he responded. “I freaking love that guy. Both of them.”

It was a huge night for Ella Langley

Ella nearly swept the awards show, taking home six awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Ella is also nominated for a bunch of awards at the Grammys next year and it’s likely that she’ll take home some of them at least.

More about Tucker and Ella’s rumored relationship

Tucker and Ella were first linked as a couple in December 2025 when they were photographed together in the British Virgin Islands.

TMZ reports that they met through mutual friends in the music industry.

They have been spotted at various industry events together, including back in September when it was reported that they were officially an item.

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards CMA Awards Ella Langley Event Photos Tucker Wetmore