Hunter Schafer Reveals What Excited Her About Joining ‘Blade Runner 2099,’ Talks Chemistry with Michelle Yeoh & More

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Hunter Schafer is spilling about her upcoming new show Blade Runner 2099!

The 27-year-old actress is starring in the Prime Video limited series alongside Michelle Yeoh, and it takes place five years after the events of the last movie, Blade Runner 2049.

In a new interview, Hunter opened up about her chemistry with Michelle, what excited her most about the project, working with stunt doubles, and more.

On her chemistry with Michelle Yeoh:

“She’s so much fun. She also knows how to party. Like, we had a good time off of set to. Still do. I think this press tour, we’re gonna have a ball,” Hunter shared on Cosmopolitan‘s Blind Date series. “At work, she’s obviously, locked in and a great scene partner….I couldn’t ask for anything better. You know, it was a win.”

“I haven’t really had a problem finding chemistry with people that I’ve needed to have chemistry with. Maybe this is why they do chemistry reads before. However, Z[endaya] and I did not do a chemistry read [for Euphoria], so we just got very lucky. And we became very close friends very fast,” she added. “Michelle, however, I hope it’s not a spoiler to say that we are not in a sexual relationship in this show. I really want to see that show, too. Maybe Michelle and I are having sex in Blade Runner. You’ll have to watch to find out.”

Hunter also revealed that Michelle was one of the reasons why she was excited about doing the show.

“The pitch was Blade Runner. Like, that’s what it was. I couldn’t believe they even, like, knew who I was. And Michelle Yeoh was a huge, huge part of the pitch as well,” she dished. “That was very exciting to me. And getting to do action with her, and she’s, like, the action diva. Very, very fun.”

On what’s funny about working with stunt doubles:

“There was a fabulous stunt team and I had lovely stunt doubles. I think three over the course of the filming of Blade Runner,” Hunter said. “It’s really funny because they are dressed up the exact same as you, an exact replica of your costume, and in a wig that is your hair. So, like, from the back, you know, and look over on set and it’s jarring because it’s like, ‘Whoa, how am I there?’ But I’m not.’ And it’s really funny when there’s multiple, too. Then you have, like, several little yous running around. Except they’re not little. They’re, like, really strong.”

On her return to TV after Euphoria ended:

“It came sooner than I expected. I was kind of ready to not do TV for a while, just because it takes a really long time to film,” the actress shared. “You know, it’s like going underwater for, like, eight months and then coming back up and being on a different continent. That’s a crazy analogy, but it’s just, like, a lot. And I really enjoy like kind of popping in on a movie filming for like a couple months, maybe a few, and then going back to normal life.”

On her favorite part of Blade Runner:

“I’m just gonna say the music, off the top of my head. It’s really good in all of them,” Hunter revealed. “My hotel that I stay at has like a radio that sort of plays. And you can, like, turn it on. And the Blade Runner from the original theme music is on that radio, so it’s kind of on a loop in my head. It’ll come on, like, once an hour on this little hotel radio.”

Blade Runner 2099 will consist of eight episodes and premieres NEXT Wednesday, November 25th on Prime Video. Watch the latest trailer above!

Here’s a synopsis: Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse a fragile city.

Posted To:Blade Runner 2099 Hunter Schafer Michelle Yeoh Television