Is There a ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Credit: Lionsgate

The Hunger Games is back and experts predict that the new movie is going to top the box office this weekend!

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel following young Haymitch Abernathy’s fight in the games, about 25 years before the events in the original movie.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

What’s after the credits during Sunrise on the Reaping (2026)?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Sunrise on the Reaping, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Of course, sitting through the credits will give you the opportunity to see the names of everyone involved in the making of the movie.

How long is Sunrise on the Reaping?

Sunrise on the Reaping has a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Is Sunrise on the Reaping streaming?

No, Sunrise on the Reaping is not currently available to stream.

The movie is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning November 20. A streaming date has not been announced.

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