Jax Taylor Diagnosed with Cancer, Undergoes Surgery to Remove Tumor on Kidney

Credit: Instagram

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor has revealed a cancer diagnosis.

The 47-year-old The Valley star explained that he was initially diagnosed in July after having pain.

Jax Taylor Revealed the Tumor Was Found on a CT Scan After He Was Experiencing Pain

He posted on Instagram, “This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life. Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones.”

Jax continued, “What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney. After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer. I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me.”

Jax Taylor Underwent Surgery This Week to Remove the Tumor

He continued, “After a long 5 hour surgery today, the tumor has been removed but it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results.”

Jax Taylor Also Shouted Out His “Amazing” Girlfriend

If you didn’t know, Jax and his girlfriend Lori Krebs first sparked dating rumors over the summer when they were spotted getting cozy on vacation in Mexico. Weeks later, Jax officially confirmed their relationship, saying that they were “in love.”

Jax wrote, “One thing this experience and the last couple years have taught me is when life gets really hard, you find out fast who’s really there for you. And believe me.. it’s been eye opening. I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life.”

If you are not aware, Lori worked as the publicist for Jax and his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright for years, and Brittany, 37, has previously called Lori a “very, very good friend of mine.”

And about this life-changing news, he added, “Life can really change in a second. I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know for sure it’s that nothing else matters more than your health your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most.”

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