Jennifer Lawrence Proudly Flaunts Her Implants, Reveals Their Size, & Talks Getting Plastic Surgery (Video)

Credit: Bravo

Jennifer Lawrence recently told the world that she got breast implants and now she’s sharing more details.

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, opened up about her boob job while appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (November 19) with her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson.

Jennifer was sharing her “hot takes” on Bravo stars when she was asked if it was a “mystery to her how a boob could break Hailey Glassman‘s nose.”

FINALLY, we get Jennifer Lawrence’s Bravo hot takes #WWHL pic.twitter.com/RghxvTMbcn — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 20, 2026

“Yes, and I have implants. They’re new,” Jennifer said before pulling her shawl down and flaunting her chest.

Jennifer then revealed that her plastic surgeon is “Dr. Teitelbaum in Santa Monica.”

Host Andy Cohen asked if her size is a B and she said, “No, it’s a full C. I think! It’s the same size that they were.” She then joked, “Anyway, I’ve broken two noses!”

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How Jennifer Lawrence previously revealed her plastic surgery

In a new feature with The Cut, the outlet reported, “Lawrence’s personal ethos is also looking good with minimal effort, despite the fact that she’s had a boob job and one day plans to get a face-lift.”

Jennifer said, “I want to be a sexy mom. At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her **** together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my **** together.”

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney are parents to two sons: Cy, 4, and a 19-month-old.

Posted To:Andy Cohen Jennifer Lawrence Watch What Happens Live