JoJo Siwa Reveals She Wants Kids With Chris Hughes Soon, But He’s Not Ready for Fatherhood Yet

Credit: YouTube: The Viall Files

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are opening up about their future together, including one major decision they aren’t quite seeing eye to eye on.

The 23-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star joined her 33-year-old boyfriend for an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, released on Wednesday (November 18), where they discussed their plans for marriage and children.

While JoJo is eager to become a mother in the near future, Chris admitted that he isn’t quite ready to become a father.

The conversation comes after the couple previously discussed their differing timelines for starting a family during an appearance on the Pucker Up podcast earlier this month.

What did JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes say about having kids?

During the interview with Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, JoJo explained that she’s always dreamed of becoming a young mother and getting married.

The former Celebrity Big Brother UK stars revealed that they’ve discussed their future, but Chris doesn’t feel the same urgency about starting a family.

Chris explained that he wants to get married and have children someday, but doesn’t believe in setting a specific timeline for those milestones.

He also acknowledged that he isn’t ready to become a father right now, despite knowing how much JoJo wants children.

JoJo, however, made it clear that she doesn’t want to put those plans on hold indefinitely.

“I don’t want to wait four more years. I would wait two more years, three more years, but I know that I’m not willing to wait too long,” she said.

Chris explained that he hasn’t experienced the same urgency about fatherhood, even as he’s gotten older. However, he emphasized that he absolutely wants children in the future.

The couple also discussed how they might raise a family while maintaining homes in both the United States and United Kingdom.

JoJo said she’d love for them to eventually have a home in each country so their future children could spend time with both sides of the family.

The two first met while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025, and their friendship later turned romantic.

They’ve been increasingly open about their future together, with JoJo revealing last month that they independently picked out the same engagement ring design. The couple has not announced an engagement or pregnancy.

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