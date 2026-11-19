Jon Hamm & Wife Anna Osceola Welcome First Child Together!

Credit: Getty Images

Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola are parents!

The 55-year-old Mad Men star and the 38-year-old actress welcomed a baby boy recently.

People confirmed the news, but no information has been revealed at this time.

A source spoke out about their decision to expand their family.

“He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” they shared. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”

How long have Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola been dating?

The pair met in 2015 while filming the series finale of Mad Men. Anna had a role in the finale as a secretary.

They got married back in June of 2023.

“And my wedding day was perfect. Everybody I love was there,” Jon said to THR in a 2024 interview. “It was so emotional, and it felt right. I was like, ‘OK, I guess this is a thing.’ We did it [where they had shot the Mad Men finale], which was also amazing. Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day.”

“So, it’s been great. And I hope it turns into kids. It’s not lost on me that I’m 53,” Jon added. “I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

Prior to dating Anna, Jon was in an 18 year relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt. They broke up in 2015.

Congratulations to Jon Hamm and his wife on the birth of their son!

Posted To:Anna Osceola Baby Birth Jon Hamm