Khloe Kardashian Shares Revelation About Her Sexuality After Nearly 5 Years of Celibacy

Credit: Getty

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her sexuality.

In recent years, the 42-year-old reality star has made it very clear that she has no interesting in men or dating as she’s putting all her focus on raising her two kids. During an October 2025 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed it’s been years since she last had sex.

During the Wednesday (November 18) episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, guest and longtime friend Simon Huck suggested to Khloe that she might be demisexual.

“A demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship,” Simon, 43, explained. “So, it’s almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you’re a demi. And I believe you are also a demi.”

Khloe felt that the term accurately described her, musing, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a one-night stand. I would remember. I’m a demi? Wow.”

As the conversation continued, Khloe shared how life is treating her nearly five years into her celibacy, which began after her split from Tristan Thompson in 2021.

“It’s just really hard for me to be in that headspace right now, like that I want to just even lean into someone, because I just feel like so much has happened,” she explained. “I’m in such a good place that I’m afraid to ever do something that might ever turn out the way that my past has been. Do you know what I mean?”

However, Khloe admitted that there are some parts of being in a romantic relationship that she misses.

I just want to be kissed sometimes,” she confessed. “But not necessarily, ‘I just need to have sex.’ Sometimes I just miss a normal nice hug —but from someone you want that hug from.”

Khloe and Simon also discussed open relationships and how being in one could be difficult for someone who identifies as demisexual, but she did admit she appreciates the boundaries and “rules” that are set up within one.

“Just give us rules,” Khloe said. “I don’t appreciate that every guy is like, ‘Oh, I’m committed. This is what we’re doing.’ And then they go and cheat. So many girls would be OK with these rules. What I’m not OK with is the lying. Let me decide.”

If you didn’t see, one of Khloe‘s famous exes recently joined OnlyFans.

Posted To:Khloe Kardashian