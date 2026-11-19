Kim Kardashian Has the Sweetest Response to Fan Looking for Discontinued KKW Perfume on Wedding Day

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Kim Kardashian is about to give a fan the best wedding gift ever!

Earlier this week, a fan named Jazmin Herrera took to TikTok to reveal the very specific perfume she wants to wear on her wedding day next year.

In her video directed to Kim, Jazmin said that she really wants to wear the 46-year-old reality star’s KKW perfume in the Gardenia scent on her big day. However, Kim discontinued her fragrance line years ago.

“You had the most amazing Gardenia perfume ever when you had your perfume brand,” Jazmin said, “and that is the perfume I want to use on my wedding day.”

“I’ve ran out it, because it’s my favorite and now, I haven’t been able to find a dupe,” she continued. “So if anyone finds a dupe, please send it my way.”

While once again speaking directly to Kim, Jazmin pleaded, “But Kim, I am begging you, if you have anything in a warehouse, I will buy it from you because that is what I want my wedding scent to be. I love it. My fiance loved it. I always got so many compliments. It lasted all day.”

Jazmin concluded her video by sharing how much she “love, love, loves” that perfume wants it to “be a part of my special day.”

After some fellow TikTokers took to the comments to share dupes and other perfumes that smelled similar to the KKW Gardenia scent, the video reached Kim‘s FYP and she responded!

“I will have one made especially for you from the factory!” Kim wrote in the comments section under Jazmin‘s video.

In a follow-up video, Jazmin revealed that Kim sent her a DM to figure out the logistics so that she could get the perfume before her wedding day.

Jazmin also thanked Kim and everyone who saw her video, tagged Kim, shared dupe options, or offered to send her whatever they have left from the KKW Gardenia scent.

“Kim, you are a girl’s girl, and I am beyond grateful,” Jazmin said. “Sometimes all it takes is a special scent to take you back to a memory and that Gardenia perfume is just the perfect wedding scent and I am so excited.”

Jazmin also shared that her fiance is in “disbelief” that Kim responded and is working on getting her the perfume before their wedding.

If you didn’t see, Kim had some very special models pose for her new SKIMS holiday campaign.

Posted To:Kim Kardashian