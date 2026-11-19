KJ Biermann Faced 16 Alleged Sex Offenses, Including Incest & Child Molestation, in Previous Case, Prosecutors Say

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Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr‘s legal history is being made public.

If you didn’t know, the 15-year-old son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann was arrested in August and indicted on charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and false imprisonment, along with three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

In a new court filing on Monday (November 16), the Fulton County District Attorney claimed that KJ was previously charged with 16 sex offenses, including incest and child molestation, last year.

It is being alleged that KJ was previously adjudicated in April 2025 in connection with a “very serious” incident, according to the court documents obtained by People.

Prosecutors in the current sexual assault case noted that the 2025 case is currently with the Fulton County Juvenile Court. KJ was charged with incest, eight counts of child molestation, sexual battery, statutory rape and five counts of the sexual exploitation of children in April 2025 after the Milton County Police Department discovered “videos and photos” in a hidden folder on his phone in February of that year.

These allegations were brought up by prosecutors during KJ‘s first appearance in court in September. During the Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy claimed that investigators previously found videos on KJ‘s cell phone that allegedly depicted him having penetrative sex with a family member under the age of 12.

The prosecution said it has since “reviewed” the materials from the alleged previous incident and urged that the case not be transferred to the juvenile court system. Prosecutors state that the previous case resulted in required therapy, which KJ completed “all or the vast majority” before the alleged incident in April 2026, and resulted in “worsening of behaviors rather than a marked improvement.”

They say that despite the mandatory therapy, KJ‘s “repetitive pattern of offenses” has “proven to be beyond the rehabilitation offered within the Fulton County Juvenile Court process.”

The new filing also detailed the alleged April 2026, alleging that KJ assaulted a teenage girl, only identified as “L.T.” in the docs, inside a family changing room at Life Time Fitness in Alpharetta, Georgia. The girl’s mother was employed at the gym at the time and she was friends with KJ and his girlfriend.

“Once inside the family changing room, the defendant locked the door behind them and began kissing, touching inappropriately, and ultimately forcing the victim to perform oral sex,” prosecutors claimed.

KJ allegedly created a “visible injury” on her genitalia. “That injury manifested as bleeding on the date of incident, and was documented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite.”

“This behavior has become part of a deeply troubling pattern when it comes to this defendant forcing sexual compliance through a personal relationship,” prosecutors stated in the new docs. “The closeness in time between the two incidents is significant.”

The filing added, “Protection of the community is at the greatest risk when it comes to repeated sexual offenses, regardless of the defendant’s age.”

It was previously reported that KJ was released on a $200,000 bond in September. His release conditions included GPS monitoring and virtual schooling.

Along with KJ, Kim, 48, and Kroy, 41, are also parents to son Kash, 14, and 12-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. After marrying Kim in 2011, Kroy legally adopted her two older daughters, Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 25. The former couple married in 2011 and split in 2023.

If you didn’t see, Nene Leakes recently provided an update on how Kim is doing following KJ‘s arrest.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-330-0226.

Posted To:crime Kim Zolciak Kj Biermann Kroy Biermann