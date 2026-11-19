Kristen Bell Joins Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, & More at L’Oreal Paris’ Women of Worth 2026

Credit: Getty

The stars are stepping out for L’Oreal Paris‘ big event!

Global ambassadors Andie MacDowell, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Aja Naomi King posed for photos together on the red carpet at Loreal Paris’ 2026 Women of Worth Celebration on Wednesday night (November 18) held at The Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kristen Bell also attended the big event as the brand’s newest global ambassador.

The event recognized 10 women whose nonprofit organizations are addressing challenges in communities across the country. Each of the honorees receives a $25,000 grant along with a mentorship and exposure through L’Oreal Paris, according to WWD. Women of Worth has recognized over 200 women nationwide since launching in 2006.

Keep scrolling to see the stars in attendance…

Cara Delevingne

Cara is wearing a Balmain dress.

Eva Longoria

Andie MacDowell

Andie is wearing a Rasario dress.

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

Aja Naomi King

Aja is wearing a C.Dam dress.

Kristen Bell

Stassi Schroeder

Coco Jones

Coco Jones is wearing a Vlora Mustafa dress.

Britt Stewart

Constance Zimmer

Jenna Johnson

Heather & Terry Dubrow

Becca Tilley

Alexia Umansky

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars at the event…

Posted To:Aja Naomi King Alexia Umansky Andie MacDowell Ariana Greenblatt Becca Tilley Britt Stewart Cara Delevingne Coco Jones Constance Zimmer Evan Longoria Event Photos Heather DuBrow Kristen Bell Stassi Schroeder terry dubrow