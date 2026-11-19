Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Have a Courtside Date Night at the Lakers Game

Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers game last night!

The 30-year-old Oscar nominee and 29-year-old makeup mogul and reality star sat courtside at the game at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (November 18) in Los Angeles.

The Lakers took on the Utah Jazz, but the home team lost the game 109-97.

Timothée is famously a fan of the New York Knicks, who are the defending NBA Champs after winning the chip in 2026.

How Long Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Been Dating?

If you don’t know, Kylie and Timothée were first linked around April of 2023. We actually posted the very first piece of gossip that linked them together back then, before it was officially confirmed they were an item.

Since then, they’ve attended so many awards shows together and have gone social media official, too.

In an interview earlier this year, Kylie got “flustered” answering this question about Timothée.

Browse through the gallery for all the photos from Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s date night at the Lakers game…

Posted To:Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet Timothée Chalamet