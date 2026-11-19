Lacey Chabert Gets Her Disney Princess Moment at Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ Premiere in Showstopping Belle Gown

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Lacey Chabert turned into a real-life Disney princess during her red carpet moment at Hallmark Channel’s world premiere of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.

The beloved actress wore a Belle-inspired gown while walking the carpet for the premiere event on Wednesday (November 18) at AMC Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Lacey filmed the movie at Walt Disney World Resort in December 2025 and January 2026 and returned to the park for the premiere alongside the rest of the cast, including leading man Travis Van Winkle.

All about Lacey Chabert’s incredible dress

Lacey wore a unreleased Belle gown from the 2027 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection by Allure Bridals, set to make its debut early next year.

The Belle Platinum Dress “features a strapless scooped bodice and a romantic, softly gathered skirt with delicate pickups. Shimmering tulle catches the light, while dimensional red and green floral appliqués pay homage to the enchanted rose at the heart of Belle’s story.”

On the red carpet, Lacey told Parade, “Belle is my favorite princess, so I was very fortunate that they sent this dress for me to wear tonight, and I get to have a fairy tale princess moment!”

What is Holiday Ever After about?

Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in the Cinderella Wishing Well just might turn their rivalry into romance.



Real-life Disney princess Jodi Benson was there too!

Jodi Benson, who voiced the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, makes a cameo appearance in the movie and she stepped out for the red carpet premiere.

“I’ve had to keep this a secret since January, so it’s a long time to be quiet about it, but I’m just so grateful to be with these amazing people. I love Hallmark. I used to be the voice of the Hallmark Channel many, many years ago. So it feels very full circle to be with them on camera. And I’m just honored. I’m so thrilled,” Jodi told JustJared.com exclusively.

See more photos of Lacey on the carpet below!

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Posted To:Disney Disney World Event Photos Hallmark Channel Lacey Chabert Travis Van Winkle