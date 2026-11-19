Lady Gaga Wears Heels to Afternoon Yoga Class After Landing 2 Nominations at Grammys 2027 (Photos)

Lady Gaga is adding a touch of glamour to her workout outfit.

The 40-year-old “Die with a Smile” singer arrived a yoga studio for a class earlier this week in Mill Valley, Calif.

For the class, Gaga sported an oversized black T-shirt and black sweatpants paired with black, sling-back heels, a baseball hat, and sunglasses.

It was just announced that Gaga had been nominated for two songs at the 2027 Grammy Awards! Her and Doechii‘s The Devil Wears Prada 2 song “Runway” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. You can check out the full list of nominations here!

If you didn’t see the exciting news, it was revealed in September that Gaga and fiance Michael Polansky very quietly welcomed their first child together over the summer! The couple welcomed a baby girl, who they named Rose Bean, in June.

Gaga also recently teased new music!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Lady Gaga at her yoga class…

Posted To:Candid Photos Lady Gaga