Lea Seydoux Shares Hot Take When Asked Who Should Play Next Bond Girl in New James Bond Movie: ‘I Don’t Really Care’

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Lea Seydoux is making it very clear that James Bond is in her rear view mirror.

If you didn’t know, the 41-year-old French actress played Bond Girl Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig in two 007 movies – 2015’s Spectre and 2021’s No Time to Die.

Lea recently appeared on Vogue‘s The Runthrough podcast, which was recorded before it was announced that Robert Pattinson will be taking on the role of James Bond, where she was asked who she thinks who should play the next Bond Girl.

“I don’t really care,” she said, laughing. “I don’t really care, guys. How can you?”

Lea went on to say that Amazon MGM Studios’ takeover of the franchise signaled “a new era.”

“It became American,” she explained. “But I’m sure the movie will be great because it’s directed by Denis Villeneuve, who’s a very talented director. I’m sure he will do something great.”

Robert Pattinson will be playing the next James Bond

After months and months of rumors and apparent screen tests, it was announced earlier this week that Rob, 40, has been cast to play the next James Bond.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Rob shared in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

When Will the Next James Bond Hit Theaters?

Amazon MGM Studios has not revealed when the next Bond film will be released.

It was previously reported that Rob has apparently signed a 3 picture deal.

If you didn’t see, Pierce Brosnan – who played the iconic British spy from 1995 to 2002 – reacted to Robert Pattinson‘s casting.

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