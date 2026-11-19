Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup Revealed: Performers, Broadway Shows & More Unveiled for 100th Celebration

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The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to air once again next week on the morning of the holiday!

Organizers have revealed the star-studded lineup of performers, celebrities, and Broadway casts set to appear.

Broadway Shows Set to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The parade organizers announced today that the “All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration” will feature performances from the casts of 9 shows!

The medley will include performances from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney’s Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon! and Wicked.

It will be introduced by Julianne Hough, who will star in Damn Yankees! next year.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performers List, Revealed

In addition, the organizers revealed the list of performers set to appear.

Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims and the iconic Radio City Rockettes will all perform.

In addition, they announced Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE and Smash Mouth will all be singing as well.

Celebrities Set to Appear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

It was also announced that we’ll get to see Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, “Paddington the Musical” cast members and Rodney Peete at the parade this year.

Be sure to tune in to the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airing on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones.

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