Marlon Jackson, Jackson 5 Singer & Michael Jackson’s Brother, Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

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Marlon Jackson is opening up about his health, revealing that he’s been living with Stage 4 prostate cancer for several years.

The 69-year-old singer, best known as a member of the Jackson 5 alongside his late brother Michael Jackson, shared the news during an appearance on The Farah Shammas Podcast, which was released on Tuesday (November 17).

Marlon revealed that he’s been dealing with the diagnosis for approximately four years, but reassured fans that he’s feeling well after undergoing treatment.

“I’ve had cancer for four years,” he said, specifying that it was Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Marlon expressed optimism about his health and future.

“I’m great. I’m good,” he said, joking, “Bad grass don’t die, so I’m going to be around for a long time.”

How is Marlon Jackson doing now?

During the interview, Marlon revealed that he’s undergone surgery to remove his prostate gland, as well as radiation treatment.

The musician said he’s staying active and exercising regularly, including walking nearly four miles four times a week.

“Everything is fine. Everything is great,” he said.

He also shared that he’s made changes to his diet since his diagnosis and is paying closer attention to what he eats.

Marlon credited his faith and the support of people praying for him with helping him through his health challenges.

He also recalled receiving encouraging feedback from his doctor about how he’s responding to treatment. Marlon did not specify whether he is currently in remission or cancer-free.

The singer rose to fame as one of the original members of the Jackson 5 alongside brothers Michael, Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson and Jermaine Jackson.

Michael passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, while Tito passed away in September 2024 at age 70.

Earlier this year, Marlon joined members of his famous family at the Los Angeles premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson.

See photos of the Jackson family supporting Jaafar at the movie’s premiere.

Posted To:Cancer health Jackson 5 Marlon Jackson Michael Jackson Music