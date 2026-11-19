Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Married This Weekend in Southern California (Report)

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Miley Cyrus will reportedly be walking down the aisle very soon!

On Thursday (November 19), TMZ reported that the 33-year-old “Flowers” singer will be marrying fiancé Maxx Morando this weekend.

Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Miley and the 28-year-old musician will be tying the knot in Southern California. Further details about the wedding are being kept under wraps.

How long have Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando been together?

The pair were first linked in November 2021 when they were seen together at Gucci‘s Love Parade runway show. He was also spotted at Miley‘s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami that year. Their relationship was officially confirmed in 2022.

In December 2025, Miley confirmed that she and Maxx are engaged.

This will be the second marriage for Miley, who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and Liam were together on and off for 10 years and married in December 2018. After seven months of marriage, they separated in August 2019. Their divorced was finalized in January 2020.

What Does Miley Cyrus Love Most About Maxx Morando?

In an interview from September, Miley shared what it is about Maxx that makes her happiest and what makes their relationship so unique.

“Well, there’s like a whole list of things. I can’t read you my vows, but the number one thing I think that I noticed from the beginning was we talked about the wisdom of a child and their unknowing is what makes them so brilliant,” Miley began.

“That’s what I love about Maxx the most,” she continued. “I’ve been able to be in the room with some of the greatest producers and songwriters and artists of all time and they know too much. They’ve lost their questioning and like their searching because they know the answer.”

On her latest album Bass Persuades, Miley included the song “Let’s Get Married” in which she sings about Maxx!

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