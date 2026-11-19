Netflix Is Removing ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Scandal,’ & Dozens of Movies & TV Shows in December 2026
Netflix has released the list of movies and television shows that are being removed from the streaming service in just a few weeks.
If you are not aware, each and every month, Netflix removes titles from their large library of streaming options. There are a myriad of reasons for this, often to do with licensing deals.
Now, the December 2026 list has dropped….and there are a lot of fan favorites listed!
All seven seasons of Kerry Washington‘s hit television show Scandal is being removed, as well as some Downton Abbey fan favorites! Teen Wolf, the After movies, and more will also be removed.
Scroll down to see everything that is being removed from Netflix beginning on December 1, 2026…
Leaving 12/1/26
9 to 5
17 Again
Alien
Aliens
Crawl
Eastsiders: Seasons 1-4
Gothika
Green Room
Greta
Hellboy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Made of Honor
Point Break
Rachel Getting Married
Resident Evil: Retribution
Teen Wolf: Seasons 1-6
Victoria: Seasons 1-3
The Wedding Planner
xXx
Leaving 12/3/26
Hunters: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/3/26
The Northman
Leaving 12/5/26
Memento
Leaving 12/9/26
The Last Kingdom: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 12/15/26
Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2
Supergirl: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/16/26
Downton Abbey
Leaving 12/17/26
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 12/22/26
After Ever Happy
After We Collided
After We Fell
Leaving 12/23/26
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Leaving 12/24/26
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Leaving 12/31/26
Sleeping with Other People
Posted To:Movies Netflix Television