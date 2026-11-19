Netflix Is Removing ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Scandal,’ & Dozens of Movies & TV Shows in December 2026

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the list of movies and television shows that are being removed from the streaming service in just a few weeks.

If you are not aware, each and every month, Netflix removes titles from their large library of streaming options. There are a myriad of reasons for this, often to do with licensing deals.

Now, the December 2026 list has dropped….and there are a lot of fan favorites listed!

All seven seasons of Kerry Washington‘s hit television show Scandal is being removed, as well as some Downton Abbey fan favorites! Teen Wolf, the After movies, and more will also be removed.

Scroll down to see everything that is being removed from Netflix beginning on December 1, 2026…

Leaving 12/1/26

9 to 5

17 Again

Alien

Aliens

Crawl

Eastsiders: Seasons 1-4

Gothika

Green Room

Greta

Hellboy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Made of Honor

Point Break

Rachel Getting Married

Resident Evil: Retribution

Teen Wolf: Seasons 1-6

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

The Wedding Planner

xXx

Leaving 12/3/26

Hunters: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/3/26

The Northman

Leaving 12/5/26

Memento

Leaving 12/9/26

The Last Kingdom: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 12/15/26

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2

Supergirl: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/16/26

Downton Abbey

Leaving 12/17/26

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/22/26

After Ever Happy

After We Collided

After We Fell

Leaving 12/23/26

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving 12/24/26

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Leaving 12/31/26

Sleeping with Other People

Posted To:Movies Netflix Television