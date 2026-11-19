‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Cast Shakeup: 2 Stars Exit, Confirming a Pivotal Book Scene Won’t Be Included, Plus Several Stars Are Returning

Credit: Prime Video

Off Campus Season 2 is set to debut on Prime Video on April 28, 2027.

Fans have been curious about any information regarding the new season, and now, there’s another major cast update.

There are now two major Season 1 characters who will not be back for Season 2. The status of another Season 1 star is also unconfirmed.

A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season Two will center on the romance between Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis.

We have all of the season 2 Off Campus cast updates!

Keep reading to see who is returning and who is exiting for season 2 of Off Campus…

Posted To:EG Off Campus Prime Video Riley Davis Television