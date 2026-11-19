Patrick Stewart’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

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More details are coming out following the death of Sir Patrick Stewart.

On October 29, it was announced that the iconic English actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, had sadly died following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86-years-old.

Now nearly a month later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released Patrick‘s official cause of death on Wednesday (November 18).

How did Patrick Stewart die?

Patrick‘s death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy Body – a progressive form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and movement – as his official cause of death, per TMZ.

What Are Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia?

If you’re wondering, Lewy Body and Alzheimer’s are two different conditions.

We are including some information that may be helpful.

“Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two distinct conditions, though they both cause progressive problems with thinking and memory,” the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center once shared. The main differences? “Alzheimer’s typically announces itself with memory problems,” while Lewy body dementia might impair functions like focus, organization, and problem-solving.

Read Next Patrick Stewart Said He Couldn’t Imagine Retiring in Interview Months Before Death

Alzheimers.gov explained, “Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a brain disorder that can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior, and mood. Visual hallucinations, or seeing things that are not there, are a common symptom, and tend to happen early on. More than 1 million people in the United States are diagnosed with LBD, which is one of the most common forms of dementia. It is a progressive disease, meaning symptoms start slowly and worsen over time.”

“Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks,” they added.

Patrick Stewart’s wife Sunny Ozell breaks her silence

Two weeks after Patrick‘s death was announced, his wife Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013, broke her silence on his passing while sharing a touching tribute.

Shortly after the news of his passing was announced, Patrick‘s estranged son paid tribute.

Here’s everything you need to know about Patrick Stewart‘s final acting projects.

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