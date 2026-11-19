Police Called to Madison Beer & Justin Herbert’s Home, Couple Reportedly Seen Outside in Video Footage

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Police were apparently called to the neighborhood where Madison Beer and Justin Herbert, where they reportedly were seen at their home.

The 27-year-old singer and 28-year-old Los Angeles Chargers quarterback have not publicly spoken out about this, but reports suggest they may have been at their home when police were on the scene. The police activity was reported on Wednesday night (November 18).

“Video appeared to show Herbert and Beer outside the home as LAPD converged on the property in the Hollywood Hills,” an ABC affiliate reported.

What Happened at Justin Herbert and Madison Beer’s Home?

Apparently, a burglary was suspected, but police on the scene shared that no crime had been committed.

“When the officers arrived, the suspects were already gone,” an LAPD spokesperson added to USA TODAY Sports.

How Long Have Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Been Together?

Justin and Madison have been dating since last summer, as far as we know. They first sparked dating rumors after he was spotted visiting her on set of a music video back in August 2025.

Since then, they have made a few public appearances together. They made their first official appearance as a couple back in February.

She has also been spotted attending some of his games at SoFi Stadium.

They got engaged this past summer.

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Posted To:crime Justin Herbert Madison Beer