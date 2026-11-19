Richest Country Music Stars of 2026, Ranked by Estimated Net Worth

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Country music’s biggest stars have made some impressive fortunes, and the wealthiest names in the genre are worth hundreds of millions of dollars!

From Shania Twain and Garth Brooks to Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan, these artists have built careers that go well beyond the recording studio.

While music sales, streaming royalties and sold-out tours have helped them earn millions, many have expanded their fortunes through television, acting, business ventures, endorsements and real estate.

Several stars have also turned their music careers into major business empires, with investments in everything from restaurants and clothing brands to entertainment venues and tourism.

Following the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 18), we’re taking another look at some of country music’s wealthiest performers and how they’ve made their money

The ranking includes stars primarily known for their country music careers, along with a special tribute to two late legends, Toby Keith and Dolly Parton, whose estimated fortunes were among the genre’s largest.

Click through to see the richest country music stars ranked by estimated net worth in 2026…

Posted To:Alan Jackson American Idol Brad Paisley Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton Faith Hill Garth Brooks George Strait Keith Urban Kenny Chesney Luke Bryan Miranda Lambert Music Reba McEntire Shania Twain Tim McGraw toby keith Trisha Yearwood