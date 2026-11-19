Sydney Sweeney Films Scenes for ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ in Jersey City with Michele Morrone (Photos)

Sydney Sweeney is spending another day on set.

The 29-year-old Emmy-nominated actress filmed a few scenes for the upcoming The Housemaid’s Secret on Wednesday afternoon (November 18) in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For her time on set, Sydney was seen wearing a tan suede jacket, jeans, and black boots.

Sydney was joined by co-star Michele Morrone as they filmed scenes on a sidewalk.

In between takes, Sydney was seen spending time and cuddling with her dog Sully.

The Housemaid’s Secret is the sequel to the 2025 thriller The Housemaid and Sydney will be reprising her role as Millie Calloway for the new movie. Michele, 36, is reprising his role as Enzo.

The cast for the sequel also includes Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Stephen Kalyn.

Here’s Liongate’s synopsis of the new movie:

In The Housemaid’s Secret, Millie returns, taking a job keeping house for a woman she’s never allowed to see, only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.

The Housemaid’s Secret is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. If you wanna know what happens at the end of the first film, we have all the spoilers.

Posted To:Candid Photos Michele Morrone Sydney Sweeney The Housemaid's Secret