Teresa Giudice Reveals ‘Staged’ ‘RHONJ’ Scenes She Regrets Filming, Admits Encouraging Infamous Fight

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Teresa Giudice is revealing which moments from The Real Housewives of New Jersey she regrets filming, including scenes she says weren’t her idea.

The 54-year-old reality star opened up about her nearly two decades on the Bravo series in her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey, which was released on Tuesday (November 17).

In the book, Teresa reflects on moments she now finds embarrassing, including a memorable shopping trip, an intimate scene with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, and an infamous altercation between two of her former co-stars.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she also reveals why she deliberately encouraged one particularly dramatic confrontation.

Which RHONJ scenes does Teresa Giudice regret filming?

One of the first moments Teresa revisited was her infamous Season 1 shopping trip in 2009, when she was shown purchasing furniture for her new mansion using more than $100,000 in cash.

“If only it were actually my reality. Over $100K in cash? Are you kidding me? Yeah, that wasn’t my idea,” she wrote.

She also recalled filming an intimate bathtub scene with Joe at a mansion in upstate New York.

Teresa admitted that she regrets agreeing to the scene, explaining that she wouldn’t have participated if she’d given it more thought.

“First off, once again, not my idea,” she wrote, explaining that she never would have invited producers to film the intimate moment.

She also revealed that she wasn’t actually naked in the bathtub, despite what viewers might have assumed. Instead, she was wearing boy shorts and a strapless bra beneath the water.

Another memorable moment involved Danielle Staub pulling Margaret Josephs‘ hair during an argument in Season 10.

Unlike the other scenes, Teresa acknowledged that she deliberately encouraged the confrontation because she thought it would make entertaining television.

“I told Danielle to pull Margaret‘s hair because I knew it would make good TV,” she wrote.

Teresa also reflected on a painful moment from Season 4, when Joe was caught on camera insulting her during a cast trip to Napa Valley.

She explained that seeing the scene air was devastating, particularly because their family and friends could watch it.

She was so shocked that she initially wondered whether producers had edited the insult into the episode, and said she confronted them about airing the moment. The reality star said the experience contributed to her reluctance to watch the show for years.

A representative for Bravo declined to comment on the revelations when contacted by EW.

Teresa is preparing to return for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which premieres January 19, 2027, on Bravo. The upcoming season will also feature returning Housewives Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania, along with several newcomers.

She recently revealed why she still hopes President Donald Trump will pardon her ex-husband Joe.

Posted To:Bravo Danielle Staub Dolores Catania Joe Giudice Margaret Josephs Melissa Gorga Real Housewives Real Housewives of New Jersey Television Teresa Giudice the real housewives of new jersey