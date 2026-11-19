‘The Altruists’ True Story: Where Are Sam Bankman-Fried & Caroline Ellison Now After FTX Scandal?

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The Altruists is now streaming on Netflix, bringing one of the biggest financial scandals in recent history to TV.

The eight-episode limited series, which premiered on Thursday (November 19), stars Julia Garner as former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and Anthony Boyle as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

The show follows the former couple’s complicated romantic relationship and their involvement in the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which resulted in billions of dollars in customer losses.

But how much of the series actually happened, and where are the real people today?

Here’s what you need to know about the true story behind The Altruists.

Is The Altruists based on a true story?

Yes! The Netflix series is based on the real-life relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, as well as the rise and collapse of FTX.

Sam founded the cryptocurrency exchange in 2019, while Caroline became CEO of its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research.

The two previously worked at Jane Street Capital and became romantically involved, although their relationship was reportedly on and off.

FTX collapsed in November 2022 after revelations about its finances triggered a wave of customer withdrawals.

Federal prosecutors subsequently accused Sam of diverting billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to Alameda Research, where the money was used for investments, expenses and other purposes.

Although the Netflix series is inspired by real events, it dramatizes portions of the story, including aspects of the couple’s relationship.

Where is Sam Bankman-Fried now?

Sam, 34, is currently serving a 25-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in November 2023 on seven counts involving fraud and conspiracy.

He was sentenced in March 2024 and ordered to forfeit approximately $11 billion.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he is incarcerated at a federal prison in Lompoc, California, and is currently eligible for release in 2044.

Sam has continued to maintain his innocence, arguing that FTX had sufficient assets to repay customers.

However, his conviction was upheld by a federal appeals court in June 2026.

Judge Barrington Parker wrote in the ruling that “the government’s evidence against him was, conservatively stated, robust.”

Where is Caroline Ellison now?

Caroline, 32, pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges in December 2022 and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

She became a key witness against Sam, testifying during his 2023 criminal trial about the misuse of FTX customer funds.

In September 2024, she was sentenced to two years in federal prison, receiving a lighter sentence in part because of her cooperation.

Caroline was released from federal custody on January 21, 2026, after serving approximately 14 months.

She has since returned to work.

In September 2026, Manifund co-founder Austin Chen announced that Caroline had joined the philanthropic funding organization to help develop its platform and research ways to direct charitable donations.

“I believe in redemption,” Austin wrote. “I’d like to give her the opportunity to contribute back to the world; I hope that the world will concur.”

She remains subject to three years of supervised release and a 10-year ban on serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded company.

All eight episodes of The Altruists are available to stream on Netflix.

Posted To:Anthony Boyle Caroline Ellison crime Human Interest Julia Garner Legal Netflix Sam Bankman-fried Television The Altruists