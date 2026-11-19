‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2 Cast: 1 Star Returns, 5 Exciting Names Join & 1 Major Exit, Confirmed

Credit: Netflix

The Beast in Me is returning for a second season at Netflix, and it’s believed that production is kicking off today!

Co-showrunner and executive producer Howard Gordon previously said, “We always told ourselves we’d only do a second season of The Beast in Me if we found a story that was worthy of the first – and I’m thrilled to say we found it. We loved making this show and our audience seemed to love watching it, so we’re enormously grateful to Jinny Howe and Netflix, and to Karey Burke and 20th Television for giving us the chance to get the band back together and do it again.”

Now, we know a lot more about the cast.

So far, there’s one confirmed returning cast member.

There are several new cast members joining for Season 2, and one confirmed exit as well.

Keep reading to see who is joining The Beast in Me Season 2, and who has exited…

Posted To:EG Netflix Television The Beast In Me