‘The Day of the Jackal’ Season 2 Premiere Month Revealed, Eddie Redmayne Returns in First Look Teaser

Credit: Peacock

The Day of the Jackal is officially returning for Season 2, and we finally know when fans can expect new episodes!

Eddie Redmayne is reprising his role as the mysterious assassin in the Peacock spy thriller, which debuted its first season in November 2024.

On Thursday (November 19), Peacock released a first-look teaser and photo from the upcoming season, along with a major update on when the show will return.

The teaser features Eddie‘s character on a snowy mountaintop before he makes a daring leap into the air.

When does The Day of the Jackal Season 2 premiere?

Peacock has officially confirmed that The Day of the Jackal Season 2 will premiere in March 2027!

An exact premiere date has not yet been announced, but the new episodes will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States. The series will also return to Sky and NOW in the United Kingdom that month.

The first-look teaser features footage from the opening of Season 2, although the streamer is keeping specific plot details under wraps.

The new season picks up after the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw the Jackal vow revenge after Winthrop tried to have him killed, while his wife Nuria fled with their son.

Who is returning for The Day of the Jackal Season 2?

Along with Eddie, returning cast members include Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Eleanor Matsuura, Chukwudi Iwuji, Adam James, Christy Meyer and Corey Johnson.

Several new stars are joining the series, including Matt Bomer, Pablo Schreiber, Weruche Opia and Pia Tjelta.

Matt‘s casting was previously announced in May, although details about his character have not yet been revealed.

Behind the scenes, David Harrower is taking over as lead writer, while Brian Kirk returns as lead director.

The series is based on Frederick Forsyth‘s novel of the same name, which was also adapted into a 1973 movie.

All 10 episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

Posted To:Adam James Charles Dance Christy Meyer Chukwudi Iwuji Corey Johnson Eddie Redmayne Eleanor Matsuura Matt Bomer Pablo Schreiber Peacock Pia Tjelta Sky Television The Day of the Jackal Ursula Corbero Weruche Opia